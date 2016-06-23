How Trump Takes Advantage of Being 70

There are many advantages to being "old" as are the two major candidates, along with Bernie and those Libertarian guys.

"Donald Trump claims to have a world-class memory, but it certainly wasn't on display during his deposition for a lawsuit over Trump University.

'I don't remember,' Trump told lawyers 35 times during his December testimony, which was released on Wednesday."

http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/trump-u-lawsuit-deposition-trump-can-t-remember-world-s-n597986

The Donald, in the context of his current lawsuit, is just taking advantage of the most convenient one:

"I don't remember."

But here are some others anyone in the presidential field is welcome to utilize:

You can pretend not to hear whatever you want.

You can fail to recognize whomever you want.

You can make people feel guilty just by saying, "I'm sorry I'm old..."

You can get those same people to carry your packages, paint your house, etc.

You can avoid reading what bores you by saying, "I don't have my readers."

You can gain great applause and news coverage by running in a marathon and finishing three hours behind everyone else.

You can pick at your food, which is the ultimate revenge on your kids.

You can wear "comfortable clothes" even to a wedding.

You can ramble on about the old days and enjoy watching young folks endure it.

You can forget to brush your teeth and comb your hair on purpose.

You can drive and get your family to give you a lifetime Uber gift certificate.

You can blame whatever you want on "senior moments."

Borrow whatever you need presidential candidates.

Ms. B (Hotwired Hippie)