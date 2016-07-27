How Hillary keeps messing up

Okay, so admittedly, when I actively covered politics as a journalist, it was back in Jimmy Carter days, which brings me to my first point.

This one can't be fixed by Hillary at this point, but Jimmy had two things Hillary seems to lack:

1. Complete integrity

2. A solid, faithful marriage

Despite Bill Clinton's attempts during the Democratic National Convention to portray a fantasy marriage and carefully avoid any mention of his numerous infidelities (one of which led to his impeachment -- no biggie), the fact remains that he publicly humiliated his wife on more than one occasion. While at the time, I was willing to accept that he lacked an internal moral code of ethics, what surprised me was how Hillary trashed and demeaned the women with whom he had affairs, especially one young White House intern. Now, however, she is a lifelong champion for women.

Back then, had I been her advisor, I would have suggested that she express anger at the women for betraying someone's wife, because that does the women's movement no good. But trashing them personally was something else. It crossed a line and diminished her dignity and claims to be a women's advocate. Then to top that off, she did "stand by her man" ala Tammy Wynette's famous song that she had earlier made fun of; I am not suggesting she had to leave Bill, but she surely could have acknowledged publicly what he'd done and how it affected her. And she could have explained why she was opting to stay with him beyond her own political fortunes to come. She could have been human.

I wasn't there to give her any advice then, and I have no access to her or the DNC now (unlike those naughty Russians who exposed how they really operate). But my intro leads to mistake #1:

Why in the world didn't she let Chelsea deliver the "meet the family" speech? Especially with all her talk of young women beholding the first woman president, wouldn't her own daughter have been a more appropriate choice?

Instead we got NAFTA signing, crime bill advocating, philandering, impeached, depends on what is is Bill.

Bill is a real character, but I'm not sure how much he has.

Which brings me to Hillary's mistake #2:

Not naming Bernie Sanders her vice president. He has enough personal integrity for the lot of them. Maybe he didn't want the job, maybe it would have been an awkward partnership, but her current choice appeals to the exact same demographic as she. It is going to be an uphill battle to get all the new young voters and disenchanted older voters (like me) to buy into a ticket that features Hillary and her male clone.

Now in my "golden years," I have waited a lifetime to see a woman elected president. I just wish it could be Michelle Obama.