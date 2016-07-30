Bill Clinton as "The First Bubba"

Forgive me, but I have issues with calling Bill Clinton "The First Gentleman" should Hillary snag the White House.

To me, he will always be "The First Bubba."

Admittedly, he will no longer have unrestricted access to the Oval Office (hopefully) so will he turn the Lincoln Bedroom into his man cave?

One has to wonder what if any rules Hillary has discussed with him in relation to access to the West Wing, entertaining "visitors" and imposing himself into meetings, press conferences, state dinners, top level briefings and the like.

Will she name him to a special taskforce as he did her and what will it be?

Will he be able to escort donors to the Clinton Foundation on special behind the scenes White House tours?

It is interesting to me how little I have read on any of this and I wonder if others have any insights to share?

Just what is a "First Gentleman" and what if any precedents will Bill establish for better or worse?

Thoughts?

“I think she can control him,” said Michael Sabatino of New York.