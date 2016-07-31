What the heck should Hillary wear as president?

I am already uncomfortable writing this, because no one cares what male presidential candidates wear as long as it's clean and pressed.

Male presidents wear suits. It's pretty simple.

And honestly, beyond a 1. patriotic, 2. power, or 3. Trump tie these days, no one pays much attention. Let's face it, JFK could have worn plaid shorts, black socks, sandals, and a Boston Red Sox t-shirt and it wouldn't have mattered since he was married to fashion icon Jackie.

Traditionally, what First Ladies wear has gotten a lot more coverage than their husbands' attire. Can't see that kind of coverage for Bill.

But for Hillary, it's different.

The style a woman adopts (or not) says a lot about how she feels about herself good or bad.

For example, how come there are "mom jeans" but not "dad jeans?"

Women do seem to express themselves through their clothing more than men. If Hillary becomes the next leader of the free world, should the first woman president dress so she looks powerful yet confident in her femininity and sense of self? And what the heck does that even mean?

Hillary seems to be searching. Pants suits. Modified Nehru jackets, and most recently a giant print tunic top for the Columbus, Ohio rally that looked as unnatural for Hillary as the stool on which she was perched.

In a way it is a compliment that Hillary has not been obsessed with fashion, because she has been too busy with politics, policy, and planning her place in history. But it also seems to reflect a moderate lack of certainty about who Hillary thinks Hillary really is as the potential first woman president.

She is turning to fashion experts who no doubt love the chance to publicize their wares, but do they know how to help her find her personal, enduring style? How many women presidents have they styled before?

So come on, folks. Let's help her out. It's your patriotic duty. How do you think Hillary should dress? What designers should she consult? What colors (remember the pretty in pink outfit?) She may need all the advice she can get because -- hey -- no one has ever styled a woman president before. And no one has ever been one.