Barack Obama: Farewell to our best feminist president ever

We don't often get men like this in the White House:

http://mobile.nytimes.com/2016/08/05/us/obama-writes-feminist-essay-in-glamour.html

When our male presidents have been womanizers who subjected their spouses to humiliation and pain, the prevailing attitude has been, "Hey, what does personal morality matter if the guy can get things done?"

I just wonder if we will be as cavalier about morality when women start serving in the White House. I doubt it. Women are expected to uphold a higher moral standard as moms and grammas and CEOs and leaders of the free world.

When a male politician has affairs, his dutiful wife is still expected to stand beside him at the perfunctory apology press conference or just pretend she doesn't know. I have yet to see a press conference where a husband is put in the same spot.

You don't hear much about female legislators picking up tricks in airport bathrooms, or running off to South America to meet a lover, or getting oral sex under their desks, or posting nude photos of themselves on the Internet, etc. etc. That can just be business as usual nowadays for a number of male policymakers. So I suggest there is a double standard here when it comes to what we accept and disregard in terms of "morality" from our leaders based on their sex.

Thank you so much President Obama for the character you demonstrated, not just as the holder of the world's most powerful office, but as a man with the most important charge of all -- that of husband and father.