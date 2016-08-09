Aren't these the people who served as "experts" during the Vietnam and Iraq wars? Yellow cake, color-coded terror warnings, secret incursions into Laos and Cambodia, elusive weapons of mass destruction, destabilization of the Middle East, thousands of lives lost...thanks for the memories Nifty 50...
50 Former GOP National Security Officials Slam Trump in Open Letter | US News
Seeded on Tue Aug 9, 2016 1:02 PM
