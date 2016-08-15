Donald Trump Questions Hillary Clinton's 'Mental And Physical Stamina'

Demonstrating just how much he is in touch with the top issues of more than 100 years ago, Mr. Trump is now alluding to his female opponent's lack of mental and physical stamina for the job.

True, she could suffer the vapors, or hysteria, or PMS or death in childbirth (okay maybe not those), but any man who has witnessed childbirth would have to concede it takes a pretty good level of physical stamina.

And actually, the odds are she will outlive the Donald...

So what do you think he is implying? Maybe, as Aristotle surmised, that “the woman is a failed man”?

(Kind of like Golda Meir or Margaret Thatcher or Aung San Suu Kyi or Indira Gandi or...)