Student Debt: Lives on Hold - Consumer Reports

Meet the scam that will enslave young people with debt for years to come.

The newest Consumer Reports is on the newsstand with this heading:

“I feel I kind of ruined my life by going to college.”

Consider this quote from the story:

"Once in place, the privatized student loan industry has largely succeeded in preserving its status in Washington. And in one of the industry’s greatest lobbying triumphs, student loans can no longer be discharged in bankruptcy, except in rare cases.

At the same time, societal changes conspired to drive up the basic need for these loans: Middle-class incomes stagnated, college costs soared, and states retreated from their historical investment in public universities."

Should people no longer go to college? What about those already deeply in debt? Who should take responsibility for the mess and just what does that mean? Is there REALLY any solution or have Bernie, Hillary, and Donald just made empty promises to entice America's young people to vote?