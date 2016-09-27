The History of the Power Suit - Levo

Power dressing may have been declared over, but clearly people are still paying attention to what women’s clothing says. And some women still look at a pants suit as a source of power. Think of Hillary Clinton—the poster child for the power suit. In 2007 she told David Letterman, “In my White House, we all know who wears the pantsuits.”

And in this case, solid red at that.

Did Hillary come dressed as a red power tie, a red Power Ranger, or a vintage power posing pants suit wearing patriotic debate warrior? What might she wear to the next debate that could top this?

(I would have laid odds on Trump wearing a red tie, but he showed up in Trump blue.)