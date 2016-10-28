I just voted for Bernie Sanders

Here's why I didn't "throw my vote away" as I know I am going to hear:

1. I voted my conscience and not to benefit one or the other of our two entrenched political parties

2. I want to live to see a woman president, just not this one.

Admittedly, I am hyper-sensitive to corrupt systems and power grabbing people. Back on May 4, 1970, as a freshmen student at Kent State University, I witnessed the shootings of fellow students, and the death of four, one of whom I knew. These students were exercising their rights of free speech. One died carrying her school books. One died watching the National Guard maneuvers in that he planned to join the military himself. Two died for shouting protests (from many yards away) against the Vietnam war and the invasion of our campus by overzealous government officials, none of whom apologized for the woundings and deaths of American college kids. Then-governor of Ohio James Rhodes went so far as to compare protestors to the "brown shirts" of Nazi Germany. As a teenager, witnessing what really happened and what was written and said about it by those in power marked me for life. I have a well-developed bs meter and ethics and honesty mean a lot to me. I owe it to Allison, Jeff, Sandy, and Bill to live a life that strives for honorable choices.

http://www.library.kent.edu/special-collections-and-archives/kent-state-shootings-may-4-collection

3. The Democratic machine made it impossible for my candidate to win fairly and squarely, but now I am supposed to let bygones be bygones and get back in line. Even though Bernie did so, what he represented to me deserves to live on -- not just in down ballot votes but on the presidential ballot. Let the chips fall where they may.

Many years ago, I was young with nothing to lose. Now I am old with nothing to lose, except for my self-respect.

It isn't my job to help the two major dysfunctional parties with campaign strategy. It is my job to vote my conscience. And that's what I've done.

http://www.seattleweekly.com/news/bernie-supporters-if-we-write-him-in-theres-still-a-chance/