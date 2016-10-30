2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee TV Spot, 'Free to Be' Song by Cat Stevens - iSpot.tv

OMG. This is so wrong on so many levels. Just saw it on TV (old school) for the first time and feel obligated to let younger generations how horrible this is. Please don't buy whatever this is selling based on a number of reasons:

1. Cat Stevens changed his name for religious reasons; 50 points if you know what it is: warning, it sounds Muslim

2. The commercial posts bumper stickers that imply supporting our troops is opposed to supporting peace. As a woman who witnessed the shootings at Kent State and subsequently married a Vietnam combat vet, I can tell you this is way too complicated for a car commercial. Please, young people in the advertising world and old people too stupid or superficial to get it, leave us alone.