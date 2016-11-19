The cast of Hamilton and the Ray Coniff Singers

Okay. I'm old.

Old enough to remember things that seem to mirror events of the day.

Just looking for reflections here:

The cast of "Hamilton" makes a political statement to the vice president elect; the completely mainstream Ray Coniff Singers tell Nixon to end the Vietnam war when invited to sing at the White House. Both events considered scandalous.

Bernie Sanders as George McGovern (the young peoples' candidate). McGovern ran on a platform to end the Vietnam war and guarantee minimum incomes for the working poor. He lost. Big time.

Vietnam was often called the forgotten war, but it was Broadway compared to how much our current conflicts are addressed by anyone in power. Why are we still in Afghanistan again?

That's all I've got so far. Feel free to join in. My goal is to learn from your insights (and memories Baby Boomers).

On an unrelated note, does anyone know how many write-in votes Bernie got? This is apparently really hard to learn and I have tried.