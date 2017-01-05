One journalist's concerns about cracking down on "leaks" when they are true

I was a journalist for many years for major papers and I am concerned about the hysteria over "Russian hacking" -- am I about to say I back Trump on this one?

From what I've read, the Podesta hacking consisted of him falling for a false email that most people would immediately recognize as fake (asking him to reveal passwords, etc.)

But if the military hawks can blow it into a major Russian hack and make it the new Gulf of Tonkin, (per http://www.usni.org/magazines/navalhistory/2008-02/truth-about-tonkin ) then everyone in the military industrial complex might make more money off it. The reality is that many of those in power in the highest places have only a minimal understanding of how things work on the Internet. Rather than apologize for a stupid mistake, Podesta is being helped to blame it on a global strategy that is an "act of war."

The hysteria to suppress hacking and blame it on the Russians is a great way to suppress the fact that what was leaked seems to be largely true. Our system is corrupt; people we trust do plot and scheme; the major political parties are motivated by their need to exist more than their need to protect our democracy. (I still contend that had Hillary named Bernie her VP instead of trying with others in her party to destroy him, she would probably be president today.)

I am old enough to remember the Pentagon Papers release and how the Establishment tried to villify the man brave enough to release them. It is odd today to see how things have shifted and the party that once defended the actions of men like Daniel Ellsberg (per http://www.ellsberg.net/bio) are now threatened by them.

And somehow someone like Donald Trump has become kind of the hero of leaked information if it defends the truth.