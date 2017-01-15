At the moment Trump takes the oath, pause to meditate or pray

In whatever way you believe, at the moment Donald Trump takes the oath to become the leader of this nation (and in many ways the world) we share for better or worse, please pause to pray or meditate on the future of this great experiment and how we are meant to be one people under the Constitution.

What a moment it will be if rather than protesting, yelling, dividing, blaming, we instead just bow our heads together and share our love for what this country is supposed to represent. Believe beyond politics, love beyond politics, and demonstrate faith in the future; just remember we are in this together and our nation still stands as a beacon of hope for many others. As Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (with whom I am privileged to share this birth date) said:

Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that.

Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.

The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.

Faith is taking the first step even when you don't see the whole staircase.

Love and blessings to all my fellow Americans and to those who aspire with their whole hearts to be part of this great experiment.