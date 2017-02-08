Is Donald Trump's Insecurity a National Security Threat? | Vanity Fair

Is it just me or is Trump's narcissism already wearing down those around him including family and staff? His impacts on Ivanka, Melania, Kellyanne, Sean, and others (not to mention the country) seem to be piling up and I wonder how long it will go on -- every day now we have to listen to him remind us how wonderful he is and berate anyone who crosses him. Narcissists destroy what they can't control, which is just about everything.