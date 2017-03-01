Attorney General Sessions wants to know the science on marijuana and opioids. Here it is. - The Washington Post

I don't use marijuana, but it's legal in my state, because it was approved by voters and I respect states' rights.

Republicans do too, when it serves their purposes. Transgender bathrooms -- states' rights.

Marijuana legalization (read increased taxes, establishment of standards, monitoring of purchases by age, all the stuff that legalization of alcohol provides) is a federal issue because some guy from the Deep South thinks he should control the West with his backward, uneducated, unsubstantiated ignorant personal biases (should I tell you how I really feel?)

Hey, Sessions, you are the Attorney General. That means you have to use facts and evidence now rather than your knee jerk points of view.

Please prove how marijuana use leads to heroin. I can only tell you about my granddaughter, who suffered a sports injury and was prescribed Oxycontin by a doctor who didn't moniter its use and then pulled her off it cold turkey. She is now in rehab facility coming off heroin, which a friend told her would continue to help her.

You are a dumb man. If you really believe in states' rights, respect them. If you order federal marshals or the National Guard or ? to raid and close marijuana shops in my state, I will be outside protesting willing to be arrested, not because I use marijuana, but because my state should not be ruled by a reactive redneck with a job he doesn't deserve.